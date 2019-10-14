Poland’s Elections

It was jubilation for the Law and Justice party in Poland after winning what some considered the most important Polish election since 1989. More than 60 percent went to the ballot box on Sunday, the highest for 30 years. In its first term, the ruling party implemented generous social welfare programmes, which appeared to have resonated with millions of voters, especially in the rural heartlands. But the head of the opposition Civic Platform party says the election wasn't a fair fight, and others in the opposition have warned that another term could destroy Poland's democracy. Guests Marcin Makowski Political Commentator Specialising in Polish Politics Julia Maciocha LGBT Rights Activist Renata Mienkowska-Norkiene Political Scientist at the University of Warsaw