Kais Saied wins Tunisia presidential elections | Money Talks
Kais Saied is officially Tunisia's new president. The country's electoral commission has confirmed the conservative political outsider has secured more than 70 percent of the vote. Reflecting Tunisia's shifting post-revolution political landscape, Saied was up against media mogul Nabil Karoui. Karoui campaigned from prison after being arrested on corruption charges, which he denies. A retired academic, Saied received a boost from young voters seeking political change. Many are angry over a slowing economy and high unemployment. To discuss what Saied's victory means – We were joined by Mohammed Dhia Hammami... a political analyst specialising in Tunisia. #Tunisia #KaisSaied #PresidentialElections
October 14, 2019
