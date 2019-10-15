October 15, 2019
Turkey’s Border Security: US sanctions Turkey over operation
US president Donald Trump has caved in to congressional pressure and released a statement detailing sanctions it will enact on Turkey for Operation Peace Spring. The statement also stated that troops will remain in the region in order to stop a re-emergence of Daesh, despite the president’s previous word to pull all US troops from Syria. #Turkey #Syria #sanctions
