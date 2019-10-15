October 15, 2019
Catalonia Ruling: European arrest warrant issued for Puigdemont
Catalan independence supporters have clashed with police at Barcelona airport during protests against sentences handed down to separatist leaders. They’ve been given prison sentences of 9 to 13 years for their roles in the 2017 independence referendum. As Sarah Morice reports, their supporters say the convictions are an outrage and the sentences too harsh.
