WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syria’s Shifting Alliances
Hundreds of thousands of civilians fled fighting in northern Syria in the first week of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring in an effort to push back the YPG terror group. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who says the YPG threatens its border, wants to create a ‘safe zone’ where Ankara can resettle up to two million Syrian refugees. So, is the operation justified? And is Turkey’s resettlement plan viable? Guests: Egemen Bagis Turkish Ambassador to the Czech Republic Peter Galbraith Former US Ambassador and Author of ‘The End of Iraq’ Anne Giudicelli Former Diplomat and Founding Owner of Terrorisc
Syria’s Shifting Alliances
October 16, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us