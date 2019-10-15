October 15, 2019
Solar Car Race: 40 teams take part in dash across Australia
It's one of the most challenging car races in the world, from north to south Australia, across some fierce terrain. The conditions alone make the difficulties of this event unique. But the outcome of the race also depends almost entirely on the weather - specifically, the amount of sunlight. Gavin Blackburn explains. #SolarEnergy, #Australia, #SolarCarRace
