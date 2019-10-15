BIZTECH
US sanctions Turkish officials and steel sector | Money Talks
After days of Twitter threats... the United States has followed through with some action and imposed economic sanctions on Turkey. Washington has halted a 100 billion dollar trade deal being negotiated with Ankara... and ordered tariffs on Turkish steel to be increased from 25 to 50 per cent. Senior Turkish government officials have also been sanctioned. US President Donald Trump said he was "fully prepared to swiftly destroy Turkey's economy" in response to what he called "Turkey's destabilising actions in northeast Syria." We asked the head of the Turkish Investment Office, Arda Ermut, how these sanctions could affect the country's investment outlook. #USsanctions #Turkey #Steel
October 15, 2019
