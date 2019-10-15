BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Filipe Nyusi seeking second term as president | Money Talks
Millions of Mozambicans have voted in a general election, that pit the ruling Frelimo party against opposition Renamo. In August, the two parties agreed on a ceasefire to end decades of fighting. Frelimo has won every election since Mozambique's independence in 1975. And despite a debt scandal that sparked an economic crisis, Frelimo is expected to extend its 44-year rule. Laila Humairah reports. #Nyusi #MozambiqueElections #Frelimo #Renamo
Filipe Nyusi seeking second term as president | Money Talks
October 15, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us