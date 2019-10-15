BIZTECH
The International Monetary Fund has made the fifth-straight cut to its economic outlook for this year. It's warned global growth will fall to its slowest rate since the financial crisis. The IMF says it expects the world economy to grow three percent in 2019, down from 3.6 percent last year. It blamed trade tensions between the world's largest economies for the global slowdown. The lender also predicted growth to pick up to 3.4 percent next year. For more on this, we spoke to Jagruti Dave in Washington. #IMF #GrowthForecasts #GlobalEconomy
IMF cuts world economic outlook for 2019 | Money Talks
October 15, 2019
