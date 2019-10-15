October 15, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Modern farming offers better working conditions | Money Talks
Some of the world's best tomatoes grow on Italian farms. But the industry's reputation has been tarnished by its reliance on African migrants, who work under conditions that have been described as modern-day slavery. As Paolo Montecillo reports, one farmer is planting the seeds for a nationwide cleanup. #WorkerConditions #Hydroponics #SlaveLabour
Modern farming offers better working conditions | Money Talks
Explore