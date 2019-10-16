October 16, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey’s sports minister defends footballers saluting Turkish soldiers
Turkey’s Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu has accused France of having double standards after it filed a complaint with UEFA against Turkish players who gave a military salute during a match. Kasapoglu says there was no issue when French player Griezmann made the same gesture in the past. #FrancevsTurkey #UEFA2020 #UEFAQualifiers
Turkey’s sports minister defends footballers saluting Turkish soldiers
Explore