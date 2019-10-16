BIZTECH
Huawei says its strong despite trade ban | Money Talks
Strong in the face of US sanctions - that's the message Huawei seemed to want to send with its latest financial report. The Chinese tech company said revenue for the first nine months of the year jumped 24 percent from the year before, and boasted about its advances in 5G technology. But what Huawei didn't reveal may give more clues as to how the company is really doing.. #TradeBan #Huawei #USsanctions
October 16, 2019
