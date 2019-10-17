October 17, 2019
WORLD
Turkey’s Border Security: Erdogan says Operation Peace Spring to continue
We've been hearing strong words today from both Turkish and US leaders about Operation Peace Spring and PKK terrorists. Donald Trump says the PKK is a worse terror threat than Daesh. Turkey's offensive in north eastern Syria is now in its eighth day, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey "will never declare a ceasefire" despite calls from the US.
