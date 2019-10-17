October 17, 2019
Catalan leader calls for calm after Barcelona burns for a third night
The leader of Spain's Catalan region has appealed for calm after the third night of violence on the streets of Barcelona. Protesters lit cars on fire, set up burning barricades and threw projectiles at riot police. The protests erupted after nine Catalan independence leaders were given lengthy jail sentences on Monday. #Catalan #Barcelona #Spain
