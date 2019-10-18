WORLD
1 MIN READ
YPG Turns to Assad
US President Donald Trump removed troops from northern Syria –- a move the YPG considers a stab in the back. Now, in the face of Turkey’s advance, the YPG struck a deal with Syria’s Bashar al Assad in exchange for protection. Russian President Putin is also acting as a powerbroker to prevent a direct confrontation between the Syrian regime and Turkish troops. So, can all sides meet at the negotiating table? Guests: Bassam Barabandi Co-founder of Syrian Opposition Group 'People Demand Change' Murat Aslan Security Researcher at the SETA Foundation Ammar Waqqaf Founder of Gnosos Think Tank focusing on the Middle East Jasmine el Gamal Former Middle East Advisor at the US Defense Department
YPG Turns to Assad
October 18, 2019
