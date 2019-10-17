October 17, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Brands target young Chinese via social media| Money Talks
China makes up about one-third of all global spending on luxury goods. But as the Chinese economy slows, big-name luxury brands are rethinking their marketing strategies by targeting wealthy millennials looking for big bargains. And as Sandy Huang reports, they're tapping into social media for help. #OnlineShopping #SocialMedia #LuxuryBrands
Brands target young Chinese via social media| Money Talks
Explore