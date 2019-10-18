October 18, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Brexit Battle: UK and EU negotiators have agreed a new Brexit
UK and EU negotiators have agreed a new Brexit deal. It removes the controversial Irish Backstop, and keeps Northern Ireland in the UK’s customs system. The deal still needs to win approval of British MPs, who meet in a special session this Saturday. A majority is by no means guaranteed. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Brussels
Brexit Battle: UK and EU negotiators have agreed a new Brexit
Explore