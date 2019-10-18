October 18, 2019
Turkey’s Border Security: Turkey to suspend operation to allow for YPG withdrawal
Turkey’s ‘Operation Peace Spring’ in northeastern Syria had been under way for more than a week. On Thursday, the Turkish government agreed on a deal to temporarily stop the fighting. The decision was announced after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met US Vice President Mike Pence in Ankara. Jon Brain reports.
