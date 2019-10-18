WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey’s War on the YPG
Turkey’s operation in northern Syria is on pause. The development comes after a closed-door meeting in Ankara between Turkish President Recep Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence. Turkey will allow the YPG withdraw from its border regions on the condition that the terrorist group abandon its weapons. In return, Washington says it will drop existing sanctions on Turkey. But will the deal hold? And can the YPG be trusted? Guests: Mehmet Celik Managing Editor at Daily Sabah newspaper Yahya Al Aridi Spokesman for the Syrian Negotiation Commission Hamdi Rifai Director of the Council of United Syrians and Americans #OperationPeaceSpring #YPG #Turkey #Syria #PKK
Turkey’s War on the YPG
October 18, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us