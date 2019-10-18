WORLD
I'LL BE BACK! Ecuador's ex-President, Rafael Correa, says he could run again!!
We went to meet Rafael Correa in Brussels to ask him if he’s the one stirring up all those protests in Ecuador. That’s the allegation anyway from the current president Lenin Moreno. The two used to be friends but are now sworn enemies. Moreno has now re-instated the contentious fuel subsides after nearly two weeks of bloody protests which bought the country to a standstill and threatened to derail his presidency. #Nexus #Ecuador #RafaelCorrea
October 18, 2019
