October 19, 2019
Catalan Crisis: Demonstrators protest against 'unfair sentence'
Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators waving pro-independence flags poured into Barcelona on Friday. Protests have entered a fifth day over the jailing of nine Catalan separatist leaders. Most people demonstrated peacefully, but as Iolo ap Dafydd reports a minority turned some of Barcelona's streets into a battleground once again. #CatalanProtest #BarcelonaProtest #Separatism
