Mexican Drug Cartels: President defends releasing El Chapo's son

Mexican police captured Ovidio Guzman during a routine patrol in the city of Culiacan on Thursday. But when heavy gun battles erupted, they decided to set him free just a few hours later. That's because Guzman is the son of drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel currently serving a life sentence in the US. Valeria Leon reports on how this crisis affecting Mexico's security. #ElChapoSon #OvidioGuzman #SinaloaDrugCartel