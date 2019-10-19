WORLD
1 MIN READ
Father of terror suspect appeals for his return - Turkey’s Border Security
The US has urged European countries to take back their citizens suspected of fighting with the Daesh terror group and try them at home. But for most, a return seems unlikely. One dual British citizen accused of being a Daesh militant was recently stripped of his citizenship over terrorism charges. Now his family is appealing to Canada to bring him home from Syria. Mehmet Solmaz reports. #EuropeanFighters #TerrorSuspects #DaeshMilitants
Father of terror suspect appeals for his return - Turkey’s Border Security
October 19, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us