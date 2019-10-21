Cappadocia Marathon: Thousands participate in 'Ultra-Trail' event

Let's head to central Turkey now where thousands of runners took over the streets of Cappadocia for the annual Ultra Trail event. The area is famous for hot air balloons, but in this case it was the athletes taking flight in the various races that tested their abilities. Robin Adams, sat this one out, and enjoyed it from the sidelines. #Cappadocia #CappadociaMarathon #UltraTrail