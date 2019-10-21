Hariri delivers reforms amid anti-government protests | Money Talks

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri says the government won't introduce any new taxes on individuals and has promised to halve the salaries of ministers and lawmakers. It's part of a reform package and budget for 2020 drawn up in response to anti-government protests that have gripped the country over the past few days. Hariri's economic plan includes a budget deficit of 0.6 percent of GDP for next year, down from the previous target of 7 percent. He's also promising more aid to poorer families. Tens of thousands of protesters have been demonstrating since Friday after the government introduced a tax of 20 US cents on calls made via WhatsApp and other messaging services. And for more on this TRT World's Adam Pletts gave us the latest from Beirut. #Lebanon #SaadHariri #Taxes