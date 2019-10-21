BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Hariri delivers reforms amid anti-government protests | Money Talks
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri says the government won't introduce any new taxes on individuals and has promised to halve the salaries of ministers and lawmakers. It's part of a reform package and budget for 2020 drawn up in response to anti-government protests that have gripped the country over the past few days. Hariri's economic plan includes a budget deficit of 0.6 percent of GDP for next year, down from the previous target of 7 percent. He's also promising more aid to poorer families. Tens of thousands of protesters have been demonstrating since Friday after the government introduced a tax of 20 US cents on calls made via WhatsApp and other messaging services. And for more on this TRT World's Adam Pletts gave us the latest from Beirut. #Lebanon #SaadHariri #Taxes
Hariri delivers reforms amid anti-government protests | Money Talks
October 21, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us