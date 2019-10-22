October 22, 2019
Lebanon Protests: Protesters reject new economic package
Lebanon's government has approved a package of economic reforms that it hopes will end the biggest protests to sweep the country in more than a decade. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have vented their anger at what they see as a corrupt political class pushing the economy to collapse. But as Sarah Morice reports, the new measures have not impressed protesters.
