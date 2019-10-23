Hong Kong Protests: Former Chief Executive CY Leung Speaks Out

Imran Garda speaks to Carrie Lam's predecessor, CY Leung who himself faced mass pro-democracy protests five years ago. The former chief executive says that despite allegations of brutality, police have responded appropriately to the tactics used by anti-government protesters. Guest: CY Leung Former Hong Kong Chief Executive #HongKongProtests #HongKong #China