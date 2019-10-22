WORLD
00:55 - Uniqlo have found themselves criticised in South Korea over an ad for their new collection. Some people say it carried a message which was meant to hurt millions of South Koreans affected by World War II. The Japanese company say they meant no offence 03:09 - Rise of Skywalker trailer drops. Is Emperor Palpatine back? 04:53 - Addiction being tackled by Sesame Street. We hear from a child psychologist on whether the kids show should be discussing such issues 13:05 - It’s world wombat day. We tell you three things you didn’t know #Uniqlo #SesameStreet #RiseOfSkywalker
South Koreans angry at Japanese clothing store.
October 22, 2019
