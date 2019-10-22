Canadian Liberals will lead minority government | Money Talks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has scraped through to win another term in office after a tight general election. His Liberal Party will now head a minority government after losing its majority in parliament and the popular vote. Monday's election was widely seen as a referendum on Trudeau himself, and the result shows it's been a rebuke of his scandal-plagued first term. Sibel Karkus has more. We spoke to former assistant to the Deputy Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chris Alexander from Ajax in Canada. #Canada #JustinTrudeau #LiberalParty