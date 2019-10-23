October 23, 2019
Art Education for Women
Turkey's art world is a predominately male industry. But one refuge has been the Turkish National Technical Institute. It's been a place where women, especially those from poorer socio-economic backgrounds could get their start. Well, Showcase's Nursena Tuter attended an exhibition there to see how through education and hard work female artists here in Turkey are trying to get ahead. #Art #Women #TurkishNationalTechnicalInstitute
