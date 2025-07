Dali & Magritte

The early 20th century was a time in Paris for artists from all around the world to meet, collaborate, fall in love and produce art. For Savlivordor Dali, the first painter he met was Rene Magritte. And nearly a century later, the Royal Museums of Fine Arts in Brussels explores the often-overlooked artistic relationship between the two great surrealist masters. #Dali #Magritte #Artist