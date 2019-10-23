Avni Lifij: The Modern of His Time

At the turn of the 20th century, Avni Lifij was one of the most acclaimed painters in Turkey. But when he died at 41, his work receded into the shadows. That is until now. Lifij's family and the government have turned over his paintings to the Sakip Sabanci Museum in Istanbul. And it's not just an exhibition, but a celebration in paying one man his artistic dues. #AvniLifij #SakipSabanci #Istanbul