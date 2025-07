Istanbul Photo Awards | Pulp Fiction at 25 | Tuluyhan Ugurlu

In this episode of Showcase; Brexit Changes the Game 00:46 Tuluyhan Ugurlu One on One 04:10 Istanbul Photo Awards 10:38 Fighting for Visibility 13:51 The Nadj Collection 16:44 Nam June Paik: The Father of Video Art 20:07 Pulp Fiction at 25 23:01 #IstanbulPhotoAwards #TuluyhanUgurlu #PulpFiction