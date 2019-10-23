WORLD
1 MIN READ
Brexit Crisis: PM Johnson loses crucial vote in parliament
The British prime minister has put his Brexit deal on hold, after losing a vote in parliament. MPs approved the Brexit agreement Boris Johnson brokered with the EU... but they rejected his plan to push the legislation through parliament in just three days. This makes it unlikely the UK will leave the EU as planned at the end of the month. And as Sarah Morice reports, the prime minister is now considering whether to follow through on his threat to call a snap election.
Brexit Crisis: PM Johnson loses crucial vote in parliament
October 23, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us