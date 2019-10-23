President Donald Trump says impeachment is a ‘lynching’. The internet is furious

00:57 - The language used by President Trump is loose at the best of times. At the worst, like on this occasion, he uses words that have a powerful and painful resonance for many Americans 04:06 - 39 people found dead in the back of a lorry in the UK 04:53 - Lebanese soldier cries during protests 05:16 - ‘Abominable’ banned in Vietnam and Malaysia due to the films makers suggesting China control disputed islands in the south china sea