The Trump Presidency: Republicans barged into impeachment hearing

There’ve been chaotic scenes in the Congress as Republican lawmakers barged their way into an impeachment inquiry hearing that was taking place behind closed doors. They said they were taking action to demand greater transparency. The inquiry is considering where Donald Trump threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless it opened a corruption inquiry into the son of Trump’s main Democrat rival. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Trump #President #impeachment