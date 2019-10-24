16 people sentenced to death for Nusrat Jahan Rafi's murder

00:54 - When 19 year old Nusrat Jahan Rafi was murdered, the news of it was spread around the world through social media. Now, her killers face being killed themselves 03:43 - Alexandria Ocasio Cortez beats up on Mark Zuckerberg during a hearing in the US 06:52 - The story of the 5 Chinese hitmen 08:40 - How to be an Instagram influencer #JusticeForNusrat #AOC #Facebook