October 24, 2019
RECKLESS BETRAYAL or BRILLIANT STRATEGY!?! Trump’s decision to get troops out of Syria.
The Media, the Democrats, the Europeans and even Republican leaders are against the President after his decision to withdraw US troops from Northern Syria. What unites them all? "He’s abandoning the Kurds" they scream. But should we take that allegation at face-value OR do they all have their own agendas?
