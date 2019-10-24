October 24, 2019
China to host FIFA Club World Cup | Money Talks
The football Club World Cup is moving to China. The FIFA Council says its expanding the tournament to include more teams, including one from the host nation. It's a big win for Beijing, which says its next goal is to host the FIFA World Cup. But many fans and players are calling foul. They're accusing FIFA of ignoring China's poor human rights record. #FIFA #ClubWorldCup #NBA
