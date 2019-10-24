October 24, 2019
Thailand bets on tech sector to spur economy | Money Talks
Textiles, auto assembly and other manufacturing industries have driven Thailand's growth over the past three decades. But now many of these businesses are losing ground to competitors in Laos, Vietnam and other countries. Looking to spur the economy, the Thai government's betting on high-tech. Mobin Nasir reports from Rayong. #Manufacturing #Technology #Robots
