Bolivia Election: Morales calls fraud allegations a coup attempt

Bolivia's leader Evo Morales has claimed a victory in the first round of the presidential election. But his party has been accused of tampering with the votes, and protests broke out across the country. The opposition has called for peaceful demonstrations until Morales convenes a second-round vote. Sally Ayhan has the story. #BoliviaElection #ElectionFraud #EvoMoralesVictory