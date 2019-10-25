Franco Exhumation: Spanish govt removes dictator's remains

The remains of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco have been moved from a large mausoleum to a cemetery north of Madrid. The relocation fulfills a pledge by the socialist government to avoid the glorification of the fascist dictator. He ruled the country for nearly four decades, after conducting a bloody civil war in the 1930s. And, as Iolo ap Dafydd reports, Franco's family failed to prevent the reburial of the remains. #FrancoExhumation #SpanishDictatorship #SpainFascism