October 25, 2019
BOOTS ON THE GROUND – How can America ever extract itself from the Middle East?
When is the best time to pull your troops out of a foreign country? America has been trying to answer that question since President Trump announced the withdrawal of US forces from Syria earlier this month. Turns out that, although lots of politicians are happy to repeat the mantra of ‘Bring Our Boys Home’, following through is a lot more difficult.
