Putin and Erdogan’s Syria Deal

There’s a new plan for northeast Syria. Turkish President Recep Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in the Black Sea resort of Sochi to announce that the YPG terror group will be removed from Turkey’s border areas. In their place, Russian and Turkish troops will jointly patrol the territory. On Strait Talk, we ask: will the latest deal hold? And how will these developments change the balance of power in Syria and the region? Guests: Ugur Yasin Asal Head of the Political Science and International Relations department at Istanbul Commerce University Ivan Starodubtsev President of the Russian-Turkish Project Development Association