WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey and Russia’s Syria Deal | Filling the Trade Gap
There’s a new plan for northeast Syria. Turkish President Recep Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in the Black Sea resort of Sochi to announce that the YPG terror group will be removed from Turkey’s border areas. In their place, Russian and Turkish troops will jointly patrol the territory. On Strait Talk, we ask: will the latest deal hold? Plus, as the United States and China battle in a trade war, is there an opportunity for Turkey to fill the trade gap? Guests: Ugur Yasin Asal Head of the Political Science and International Relations department at Istanbul Commerce University Ivan Starodubtsev President of the Russian-Turkish Project Development Association Plamen Tonch Head of the Asia Unit at the Athens-based Institute of International Economic Relations Altay Atli Koc University Lecturer
Turkey and Russia’s Syria Deal | Filling the Trade Gap
October 25, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us