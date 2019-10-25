Protests continue to rage against the government

More than a dozen people have been killed as people in cities across Chile continue to demand change. What began as discontent over a rise in subway fares has evolved into mass protests against the current government - Kanye West has not dropped his album, AGAIN - China kicked out of the Military World Games for cheating - And dogs that look like pandas. Cruel or cute?? #ChileProtests #Adrenaline #ChineseCheaters