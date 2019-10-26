October 26, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Chile Protests: Hundreds of thousands rally in capital Santiago
The United Nations has announced it is sending a team to Chile to monitor alleged human rights violations during week-long mass protests. State security forces are accused of using heavy-handed tactics as close to a million people demand that President Sebastian Pinera resign. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #ChileProtests #Santiago #SebastianPinera
Chile Protests: Hundreds of thousands rally in capital Santiago
Explore