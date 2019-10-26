YPG terrorists cleared from Syria's Tel Abyad - Turkey’s Border Security

The town of Tel Abyad was one of the first areas to be cleared of the YPG terror group as part of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria. But, Turkish and allied forces there say they're still working to find suspected terror cells in the area. TRT World's Middle East Correspondent Sara Firth has more. #TurkeySyria #TelAbyadYpg #SyriaTerrorism