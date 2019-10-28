Fighting Daesh: Trump confirms Baghdadi killed in northwestern Syria

US President Donald Trump has confirmed the leader of Daesh - Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi - is dead. Al-Baghdadi reportedly blew himself up as a US military operation closed in on him in northwest Syria. A number of al Baghdadi's followers and family members were also killed. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington. #TrumpBaghdadi #DaeshLeader #BaghdadiDead