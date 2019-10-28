BIZTECH
EU agrees to extend Brexit deadline to January 31 | Money Talks
The European Union has agreed to grant the UK a three-month Brexit delay until the end of January, removing the risk of a damaging no-deal withdrawral. Britain was due to leave the EU on October 31, but the ongoing impasse in the UK Parliament has made that deadline impossible. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, the government wants to get help from voters to break the deadlock. For more, let's go to Roger Casale, a former Labour member of the UK parliament. He's also the founder and head of the civil rights organisation, New Europeans. He joined us from London. #EU #BrexitDelay #UKparliament
